John Skyler Earns First Spot In the Impact Digital Media Title Match At Bound For Glory

The tournament to crown the inaugural Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion kicked off today on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

The first match saw John Skyler defeat Zicky Dice with a handful of tights. Skyler will now go on to the one-hour Bound For Glory pre-show, Countdown To Glory, on Saturday, October 23 at 9:30pm ET. He will join 5 other participants in a Six-Way match to determine the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion.

The second qualifying match will be released on Wednesday – Hernandez vs. Crazzy Steve. Both matches will be released for everyone on YouTube later this week. Matches will continue next Tuesday and Wednesday with the same format.

As noted, once the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion is crowned, the title will be defended on Impact’s social media channels, Impact Plus, TV shows, special events, and pay-per-view events.

Stay tuned for more. Below are tweets from Skyler: