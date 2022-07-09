Johnny Gargano Addresses AEW Debut Rumors and His Hiatus From Wrestling

Former WWE star Johnny Gargano discussed his current break from the wrestling industry while appearing on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast.

Gargano said:

“I had this guaranteed contract with WWE I could take for a lot of money, and I could come back and I could keep doing what I’m doing. I just knew that with the baby on the way, I didn’t want to have anyone else being in control of my time, because I’m really only getting one shot at this. Me and Candice only plan on having one kid, so I want to be there and try to experience everything I can with Quill for his first year before I do anything else.”

Gargano also addressed the speculation that because he was in Chicago on the day of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, he would make his AEW debut.

“I knew, and when I saw the date got announced, I was like, ‘Ah man, this is going to become a thing.’ I’m a big believer in bits and committing to the bit. I love the fact that no matter what I was doing or saying, people were making up their mind on what I was doing next in my life. I’ve been very adamant about enjoying fatherhood, taking a couple of months off, take as long off as I need to, mentally and physically, but it became a fun bit to where, I was going to tell the absolute truth of everything I was doing that week. I’m flying at this time, I’m going to be there for eight hours, I’m going to take a picture on the airplane and say, ‘I’m leaving now. I’m literally on the airplane, flying home. Here is my flight information.’ People were still like, ‘Ah, no, he wouldn’t say it if he wasn’t going to show up. It’s all a ruse.’ I literally bought — I made a joke that I was going to get a newspaper, they still make those, I was going to get a newspaper and post a picture with me and my kid with it. I did buy a newspaper when I landed, but I was like, ‘I’m done. I accomplished what I needed to.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



