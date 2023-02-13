Johnny Gargano Addresses His WWE 2K23 Status

Following a full roster release from 2K Games, WWE fans noticed several of their favorite Superstars were not listed on the official roster. One noticeable absence was former NXT Champion, Johnny Gargano. This caused some concern amongst fans, as Gargano’s status with the company started to get called into question.

However, the Rebel Heart has now quelled all of our fears, revealing he will indeed be a playable character. In a now-viral tweet, Gargano noted that he personally reached out to WWE Games and confirmed that he will be a playbe character “At Launch.”

He wrote, “There were some rumblings this morning.. so I talked to my friends over at @WWEgames, and I’m happy to announce myself that JOHNNY WRESTLING will be PLAYABLE AT LAUNCH in #WWE2K33! 🫡”

Gargano has been featured in multiple WWE video games over the last few years. Including: WWE 2K18, 2K19, 2K20, and 2K22.

Gargano’s win over Baron Corbin 2 weeks ago on RAW secured him a spot in the US Championship Elimination Chamber match. Set to take place this upcoming weekend in Montreal, Canada. The bout will feature the current champion Austin Theory, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bronson Reed, the Judgement Day’s Damian Priest, and Montez Ford of the Street Profits.

