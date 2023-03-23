Johnny Gargano Addresses Tommaso Ciampa’s Status With WWE And Potential DIY Reunion

Tommaso Ciampa hasn’t wrestled in WWE since September 2022, and he announced in October that he was out due to hip surgery. Johnny Gargano spoke with Catch Club about Ciampa’s WWE status and a possible DIY reunion.

Gargano said, “He’s currently rehabbing. He’s trying to get back. He’s one of the toughest, most resilient guys I’ve ever met. He is so incredibly talented. I’ve known that for a very, very long time. We’ve all known that for a very, very long time. What he’s had to put his body through to do this is so inspirational. The amount of surgeries he’s had, the amount of times he’s come back, the amount of time and effort he’s put into this and being great at this,” Johnny said. “I’ve obviously known him for a long time, but even knowing him and being side by side with him throughout basically our whole journey in WWE together, and to kind of experience all that together, and to be told no together, and to kind of rise up and be where were are today is a really awesome story that will hopefully be told the full one day, but he is he’s doing well. He’s in good spirits and he hopes he’s back soon.”

“I think as long as me and Tommaso Ciampa are in the same company, or even in wrestling, in general, we will always be linked together. There was always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on Raw and SmackDown, the amount of dream matches that could kind of that. So and I think we haven’t scratched the surface of that yet. So people would love to see it. It sounds that way.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)