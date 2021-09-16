Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Release Gender Reveal Video

WWE NXT Superstars Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are expecting a baby boy.

Gargano tweeted a gender reveal video today, which featured their dog, Pawdme’. The dog popped a balloon and covered LeRae in blue powder, confirming that they are expecting a baby boy. LeRae is due to give birth in February 2022.

LeRae and Gargano chose to do the gender reveal on their 5th wedding anniversary. They tied the knot back on September 16, 2016. Video can be seen below-