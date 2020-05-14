Johnny Gargano & Candice Lerae To Feud With Keith Lee & Mia Yim

It looks like Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae will be feuding with another real-life couple on WWE NXT TV next.

As seen in the video above, last night’s NXT episode featured a segment where LeRae and Gargano took shots at Mia Yim and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

Lee has not responded to the warnings as of this writing but Yim has posted several tweets mocking Gargano and LeRae, which you can see below.

Yim posted a photo of she and Lee and added, “Candace and lilboy couldn’t pick on someone their own size though.. #yimitless #hbic #baskinmyglory #wwenxt”

“#poisonpixie and her lil boy sound mad. #wwenxt,” Yim wrote in another tweet.

You can see more of Yim’s tweets below. Stay tuned for more on the feud.

Dog walk the both of em. https://t.co/Lc0N7dtLBE — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 14, 2020