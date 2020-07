WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano was interviewed by Sports Illustrated.

During the interview, he chatted about the competition between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Here is what he had to say:

“I am very much a wrestling fan and very much of the belief that competition makes everyone better. “I think both shows are great in their own ways, and I’m super happy that there is so much great content out there. As a wrestling fan, it’s a cool thing to be part of.”