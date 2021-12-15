Johnny Gargano Comments On His Future In The Wrestling Business

During a Twitch live stream on Tuesday night, Johnny Gargano talked about how “Johnny Wrestling” chants could play a role in where he shows up next:

“The ‘Johnny Wrestling’ chants, they mean the world to me. If you chant ‘Johnny Wrestling’ somewhere loud enough, you never know what could happen. I could show up anywhere at this point. That’s real. I’m free to do whatever I want. So if someone wants to see me bad enough, the Johnny Wrestling chants come in, I’ll hear them. I watch everything. You never know.”