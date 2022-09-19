Johnny Gargano Discusses Candice Lerae Possibly Returning to WWE

WWE star Johnny Gargano recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Gargano commented on his wife Candice LeRae possibly returning to WWE.

Gargano said, “I think she’s not sure yet. Obviously, this is a whole new adventure for her being a mom. And she’s extremely happy being a mom. I don’t know, it’s one of those things where we’ll see what happens on a weekly basis, but she is fully content staying at home with that baby… I think she’s just very, very happy to be a mom and enjoying it to an extent. You never know what happens when he gets older obviously, but for right now for the first bit of his life, she is very happy to be with that little dude right now.”

Gargano also talked about Indi Hartwell possibly moving to the main roster from NXT:

“I think it’s about time [she joins the WWE main roster]. Indi has been ready for a long time. Indi is amazingly talented. Whenever you look at Indi, whenever that light comes on, she just has something about her. I can’t put my figure on it, we could never put our finger on it. She just has that – they talk about “it a lot, this magical “it” thing about there. I don’t know what it is, but when you see it on camera, you go, ‘Oh, there it is.’ Indi just has this thing about her. She is incredibly entertaining and incredibly funny. For my money, she is the complete package. I think she’s definitely ready for bigger and better things.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription)