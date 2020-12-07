Johnny Gargano Gets Stitches After TakeOver: War Games

New NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano received stitches in his mouth after last night’s TakeOver: War Games event. Gargano took to Twitter today and revealed that he and wife Candice LeRae spent time together at a local hospital after Takeover. Gargano needed stitches for a wound in his mouth, while LeRae had x-rays done for her arm injury.

He wrote:

“VICTORY MONDAY. We spent the night getting matching bracelets in the ER and celebrated our War Games victories by getting X-Rays on arms and stitches in mouths, baby!”

We noted before that Triple H revealed in his post-Takeover media call that LeRae suffered some sort of arm injury during the women’s WarGames match. There’s no confirmation on the severity of the injury as of this writing. She was seen wearing a sling on her arm after Takeover, and is wearing a brace in the photo below.

Takeover saw Gargano capture the NXT North American Title by defeating Damian Priest and former champion Leon Ruff in a Triple Threat. Gargano had help from 7 masked men, one who turned out to be Austin Theory. Takeover also saw Team Candice LeRae defeat Team Shotzi Blackheart in the women’s WarGames opener.