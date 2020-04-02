Johnny Gargano Hypes “One Final Beat” Match With Tommaso Ciampa

As noted, next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, apparently filmed in an empty building away from the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University. WWE is billing the match as “Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat.”

Ciampa has not publicly commented on the match but Gargano responded to a fan who asked how many times will this be for the former DIY partners. Gargano responded, “5.. SINCE 2016.”

Gargano made another tweet and said the world will see that he is the better man after next week’s match.

He wrote, “We’ve only had 4 matches against each other since 2016. I’ve won 2 (Cruiserweight Classic, New Orleans). He’s won 2 (Chicago 2, Brooklyn 4) April 8th is the tie breaker and when it’s over.. it’s over. The world will know what you already do.. I am the better man. #JohnnyIn5”

Below is a WWE promo GIF for the match along with Gargano’s full tweets:

ONE WEEK.

Wednesday APRIL 8TH. @USA_Network.

GARGANO VS CIAMPA: THE LAST CHAPTER. pic.twitter.com/YlgOl8Zd57 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 2, 2020

5.. SINCE 2016. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 2, 2020

We've only had 4 matches against each other since 2016. I've won 2 (Cruiserweight Classic, New Orleans). He's won 2 (Chicago 2, Brooklyn 4) April 8th is the tie breaker and when it's over.. it's over. The world will know what you already do.. I am the better man. #JohnnyIn5 pic.twitter.com/sH2cU1m4P4 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 2, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.