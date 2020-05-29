Johnny Gargano Impersonates Brock Lesnar, New Ronda Rousey and Zelina Vega Vlogs, NXT UK

– WWE posted the following video, showing Johnny Gargano doing a Brock Lesnar impersonation on this week’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump”:

– You can check out Zelina Vega’s latest vlog below. In this week’s episode, she plays Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermatch:

– You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest vlog below. In this episode, her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, goes on a bear hunt:

– WWE posted the following video from this week’s episode of NXT UK, showing The Street Profits and Matt Riddle teaming up: