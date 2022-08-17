Johnny Gargano Interested in Returning to WWE, Has Also Spoken with AEW

Triple H has brought back several former WWE stars who had been let go since taking over creative. Johnny Gargano could be the latest name to return to the company.

According to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, Gargano is open to a WWE comeback now that Triple H is in charge of creative and is interested in speaking with him to see “how things would be changing.”

Gargano wasn’t a fan of the schedule, especially now that he’s a father, but the “overarching factor for him walking away was dissatisfaction with his position/direction with no set plan for how he’d be used,” according to the report.

Gargano has also been in talks with AEW, according to Haynes’ report.

Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were pushed as top stars in NXT under Triple H’s leadership, with both wrestlers winning the NXT Championship. Ciampa is getting more attention now that Triple H is in charge than he did when Vince McMahon was in charge.

Gargano left WWE in December to be with Candice LeRae before the birth of their first child. He hasn’t wrestled since then, but he has appeared at conventions.

Gargano recently teased fans by saying to “keep watching” and added that “you never know what could happen.”

He said the following on Twitter about turning 35:

“It’s been said that 35 is when most pro wrestlers really start hitting their ‘prime’ years.. Inside the ring I can’t confirm that just yet.. but outside of it.. I know for a fact that these are definitely my ‘prime’ years! ❤️”