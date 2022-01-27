Johnny Gargano Issues Statement To Fans Following AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, Johnny Gargano is taking time off from wrestling as his wife Candice LeRae is due to give birth in February.

Fans that were hoping to see Gargano debut during the January 26th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in his hometown of Cleveland, OH were left disappointed. Gargano issued the following statement regarding his support:

“I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you’re excited to see me back at it.

It’s scary to step away because your insecurities say ‘they’ll forget about you’.. but you haven’t forgotten and I promise that I will make it up to you asap. #JohnnyWrestling”

There were “Johnny Wrestling” chants throughout the event in Cleveland: