Johnny Gargano Looks Back On His Journey In Wrestling

WWE star Johnny Gargano appeared on Conversations with The Wrestling Classic to talk about a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including his journey in wrestling and how his younger self would be proud of what he has done.

Gargano said, “I mean the fact that a little eight-year-old Johnny Gargano, I just brought this up recently.” “Summertime 1996 was the very first movie show I went to at the Gund Arena, now [the] Rocket Mortgage Field House, and I dreamed of becoming a professional wrestler from that day on and the fact that I just got to main event that building as one-half of Tag Team Champions.”

“I’d like to think that my younger self will be proud of what we’ve accomplished, what we’ve turned into, even more so [than] from a wrestling standpoint, but from a human being standpoint, I’d like to think that I try my best, and I’ve turned out pretty okay. So I’d like to think we did pretty good for ourselves.”

You can check out Gargano’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)