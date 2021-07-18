Johnny Gargano Names WWE Star He Would Llike To See Move To NXT Brand

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano talked about the idea of RAW or Smackdown stars moving to the NXT brand:

“I think I would absolutely love that. I think NXT works best, and this is obviously my opinion, I think NXT is a third brand. I think you should be able to send guys from NXT to RAW and Smackdown. You should be able to send guys from RAW and Smackdown to NXT. You brought up a guy like Cesaro. Trust me, we would love to have Cesaro. I think the dream matches you could get with Cesaro in NXT, they’re amazing. Cesaro is one of them.”

“Obviously there’s a lot of guys that I’d like to work with as well, that I haven’t had the chance to yet. Guys like AJ Styles, guys like Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan was another guy on my list. Those three are the ones I get when I’m asked who I’d like to be in the ring with. So I would love if we’d start sending some guys to NXT. Who knows? I think Johnny Gargano vs. Cesaro on a TakeOver would be pretty wild.”