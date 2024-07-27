Johnny Gargano On Potentially Being Part Of WWE SummerSlam

WWE Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano recently spoke with Cageside Seats on a number of topics including potentially being part of SummerSlam.

Gargano said, “It’s one of those things where, look, I’m just happy doing anything. I would do anything in that stadium. I don’t care what it is. I just wanna do something in that stadium. It’s a lifelong dream of mine. Whether it’s defending the tag team titles or just popping out and waving to the crowd, I don’t care. I wanna do something wrestling related in that stadium. And I will die happy.”

On the show taking place in Cleveland:

“It’s so freaking cool. The thing I’m most looking forward to is all these people, coming from all over the world to Cleveland, Ohio. People that are like, ‘Why are we going to Cleveland?’ Then they come to Cleveland and they realize it’s a beautiful city. Filled with beautiful people and amazing things to do.”