NXT star Johnny Gargano responded to a fan’s comment about being “scared” to join the WWE main roster:

Let's talk about this "scared" narrative. I get to work side by side with my Wife and guys I've traveled the world with for years. I have a great relationship with everyone in the office, get to WRESTLE and help a product I truly believe in. That's my definition of "success".

— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 11, 2020