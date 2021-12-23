Johnny Gargano Said To Be ‘Heavily Considering’ A Run With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Johnny Gargano is taking time off from wrestling as his wife Candice LeRae is due to give birth in February. Gargano used the ‘never say never’ line in regards to possibly returning in the near future.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the possibility of Gargano debuting with AEW on the January 26th 2022 edition of Dynamite in his home town of Cleveland, OH:

“As more time goes on, I have this feeling that Gargano will debut in Cleveland. That would be the right night to do it, right? It’s I think maybe late [January], maybe [January] 26th. I don’t know 100% that he’s going, but he’s talking about wanting to wrestle Kenny Omega. It’s things he’s said both publicly and privately. I know he’s heavily considering it.”

During his first Twitch stream, Gargano said the following about Kenny Omega:

“I know that’s a dream match for a lot of people, me and Kenny, and it’s a dream match for me to so, who knows what can happen one day.”