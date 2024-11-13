Johnny Gargano Says Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox And Baron Corbin Will “Tear It Up”

WWE star Johnny Gargano spoke with Gorilla Position on a number of topics, including how he cannot wait to see what Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox and Baron Corbin do following their exits from the company and how he thinks they’re absolutely gonna tear it up because they are incredibly talented.

Gargano said, “Obviously I have such a great relationship with Indi, that’s very well known. We love her, she’s like a daughter to us. For those three, I think they’re incredibly talented. Personally, like we talked about the indie scene, I cannot wait to see what those three do. I think they’re absolutely gonna tear it up because they are incredibly talented, they have so much to offer, and I’m very excited to see what they do next.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)