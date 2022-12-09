Johnny Gargano Scheduled For Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks Fans

WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is making his way to SmackDown this week.

The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is promoting a dark main event featuring Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The following has been announced for Friday’s episode of SmackDown: Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns for a birthday celebration in his hometown, and The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Butch.

On the September 26 RAW, Gargano and Owens defeated Alpha Academy. They then teamed up to lose to The Usos at WWE live events on October 22 and 23, before defeating Alpha Academy at WWE live events on October 29 and 30.

In related news, Gargano returned to Twitch Wednesday night for his first stream in a few months to commemorate his one-year anniversary on the platform. Gargano thanked his supporters, as seen in the video below.

“I just want to take the time to say thank you guys again for hanging out with me all these months. I definitely would not be where I am at today, both professionally and personally, if it wasn’t for all of you guys always having my back and always supporting me 110%. I very much so appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. I promise you in the new year I will see you guys a whole lot more, we’re going to make it happen again, it’ll be fun, we’ll do some cool stuff together, and like I said, I’ll never forget you guys. You guys got my back, I got yours, forever. So, I appreciate you guys very much,” he said.

Gargano does not currently have a major singles program on RAW, but he has recently reunited in the storylines with Dexter Lumis and they have feuded with The Miz. Gargano hasn’t wrestled since losing to Omos on RAW on November 21, two weeks after losing to The Miz on November 7.

