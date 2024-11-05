Johnny Gargano Sends Message To Indi Hartwell Following Her WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE stars Tegan Nox, Baron Corbin, and Indi Hartwell were released from the company on Friday and will be free to work elsewhere starting February 2025. Sean Ross Sapp noted that these are the only cuts coming out of these layoffs.

WWE star and Hartwell’s mentor, Johnny Gargano, took to an episode of his vlog to talk about a number of topics including Hartwell’s release from the company.

Gargano said, “You’ll always be family. We love you, Indi Wrestling.”

You can check out Gargano’s comments in the video below.