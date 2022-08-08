Johnny Gargano Tells Fans to “Keep Watching,” Says “You Never Know What Could Happen”

When asked about Triple H assuming control of the creative process in WWE during the Asylum Virtual signing, former WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano said the following:

“I’ve seen. I’ve noticed. It’s exciting times all around. You never know what could happen. Keep watching, we’re [him and wife Candice LeRae] going to show up at some point, wherever that may be.”

“We’re living in a crazy world where anything can go down. You never know what can happen on Mondays or Fridays anymore.”

“We’ll be making some magic at some point in the future, I promise.”

You can watch his appearance below: