Johnny Gargano Will Be in Chicago on the Same Day As AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Danielson revealed that Zack Sabre Jr. would face a mystery opponent at the Forbidden Door PPV during the June 22, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Although Johnny Gargano said it’s “ridiculously coincidental” that he’ll be in Chicago on the same day as the PPV, he nonetheless revealed that he will be there this Sunday.

“This Sunday (June 26th) I’ll be in Chicago at The Chicago Card Show presented by Midwest Sports Buffet! I’ll be signing autographs in the morning! For more info visit http://midwestsportsbuffet.com

I promise you this is ridiculously coincidental and has been booked for months. I’ll only be in Chicago for like 8 hours!

*I also realize in saying this that only like 5% of you are going to believe I’m actually telling the truth. 🤣”