Johnny Gargano’s Response To Fans That Call NXT A Minor League

In an interview with TMZ.com, Johnny Gargano issued a response to people that refer to NXT as a minor league:

“That’s BS. That’s complete garbage, and it’s something that me and a lot of guys have worked to dispel for a very long time.”

“Anybody out there that uses the words ‘main roster’ when talking about Raw and SmackDown, how about you watch the show on Wednesday night. You’ll see the real main roster. You’ll see the best wrestling show on the planet. You will see the best locker room on the planet led by me.”

“‘Main roster,’ ‘developmental,’ you’re stupid if you use those words. You’re stupid! Quit it!”