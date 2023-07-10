Johnny Knoxville & Grayson Waller Announced For Wednesday’s “WWE’s The Bump”

You can officially pencil in a pair of high-profile guests for this week’s installment of “WWE’s The Bump.”

On Monday, WWE announced two big guests for this Wednesday afternoon’s episode of the weekly WWE original series, which premieres at 1pm ET./12pm. PT.

Former WrestleMania performer and longtime friend of WWE, Jackass star and actor Johnny Knoxville will be appearing on the show this week, as well as the host of “The Grayson Waller Effect” and one of the hottest rising stars in WWE right now, Grayson Waller.

Check out the announcements regarding Johnny Knoxville and Grayson Waller appearing on “WWE’s The Bump” this coming Wednesday, July 12, 2023 via the pair of tweets embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of the show.

WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET: @jackassworld's @realjknoxville joins us on #WWETheBump! Let's keep things nice and safe please. 😮‍💨🙏 ☠️ Got questions for Johnny Knoxville? Drop 'em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/4IAa8GZSCk — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 10, 2023