Jon Jones Talks Possibly Working With WWE

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones believes he will end up with WWE in the future.

Jones recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he’s open to the idea of working with WWE.

“I think it’s inevitable,” Jones said. “I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar.”

Jones said even a special appearance for WWE would be a dream come true, but he feels like he has much more to offer.

“I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well,” Jones told SI. “To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

SI pointed to how WWE could pass on the 32 year old Jones because of his controversial past, which includes a few arrests and several failed drug tests. With that said, the potential partnership could be interesting as Jones has the charisma and personality that would fit in the world of pro wrestling. Jones signing with WWE would also open the door for potential match-ups with Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and maybe Daniel Cormier if he were to sign with WWE as has been rumored for some time now. Cormier attended Friday’s WWE SmackDown and was shown in the front row with his son.

Jones retained his title over the previously undefeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 this past Saturday night.