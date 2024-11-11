Jon Moxley Addresses AEW’s New Direction Heading Into 2025

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley discussed the company’s new direction for 2025 in an interview with the New York Post.

Moxley said, “It’s going to be whatever we make it. Whatever we stand up and take ownership of this opportunity. It can be whatever the fuck we want it to be. There are no rules. Any rules we have, ‘We have to have interviews on the set that look like this. We have to have this at this time. We have to put this up.’ Any rules we have are just things we put on ourselves. It’s pro wrestling and it’s always evolving. You have to stay evolving with it or you get left behind. You’re always learning and always growing. The attitude that we’re building around, the attitude that you’re feeling and the energy that you’re feeling in the locker room, backstage, and in the arenas, everything surrounding AEW is a different kind of attitude. Very exciting.”

“There will be a lot of stuff that won’t be a part of this AEW. For example, earlier in the year, I was having a conversation or was around the conversation, earlier in the year, I heard a backstage type person talking about interviews or pre-tapes or something. It was a situation where talents were not put in a position to succeed due to lack of preparation, framework, direction, and things like that. This individual said, ‘Well, it’s bottom of the card, it doesn’t matter.’ Can you imagine saying that? You’re fucking fired. Go work at Sunglass Hut. You should be fucking pistol-whipped for saying that. For one, everybody that is on the top of the card was at one time on the bottom of the card. That’s how it works. You climb the ladder. You see this frustration or confusion from some of these talents because there’s no fucking ladder. They don’t know what to do. They are just wandering in the desert. We’re going to grab them and we’re going to walk them.”



(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)