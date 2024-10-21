Jon Moxley Announced For AEW Dynamite On 10/23

Jon Moxley will be appearing on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The news was announced by AEW, by way of a “Warning” issued on social media on Monday evening.

“WARNING: Mox is here,” the announcement read.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 10/23 AEW Dynamite show in Salt Lake City, Utah:

* ROH World Title Ladder War: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

* Kyle Fletcher to speak

* Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party

* HOOK “will handle” Taz’s attackers

* House of Black vs. TBA

* Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Kamille vs. Queen Aminata

* Jon Moxley to appear