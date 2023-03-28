Jon Moxley Breaks His Silence About CM Punk And “Bullsh*t Drama” In AEW

Jon Moxley was asked if he wanted to comment on the CM Punk Instagram story during an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast. Here was his response:

“No, because nothing has unfolded. It’s f***ing annoying. Just because somebody said some stupid sh*t on social media, that’s not news. But it is, and it ends up being a thing. I don’t want to get dragged into this dumb sh*t. I could f***ing unload on a lot of f***ing people right now. And when I start getting dragged into this sh*t it tempts me to do that but I’m not going to f***ing sink to that level.”

“I will say this. I will give you a tid bit of information from my point of view. The entire summer, I was not under contract [with AEW.] No contract. Free agent. I was at Summerslam weekend wrestling Desperado and sh*t the day of Summerslam. F***ing suplexed him on a bunch of aluminium cans and sh*t cut in half. It was f***ing dope. I could have walked into Summerslam that night with the AEW f***ing belt, if had I been so inclined. Nobody knew that because I don’t put my sh*t out there in the world and let everybody know every f***ing thing about my business.”

“The night in what’s-his-dicks [CM Punk] talking about, Minneapolis, is the night he came back, hopping on one foot after me and Jericho wrestled. Badass match by the way. We’re talking later about stuff. Bear in mind, and this is my point, I basically don’t work there. For all intents and purposes. I don’t even work here. Tony [Khan] is not my boss. I don’t even have to be in this room. I don’t have to do shit. So even me being in this room and offering and agreeing to a storyline that puts you over at the Pay-Per-View [All Out 2022] if anything, I am bending over backwards for Tony and for this dude, and for the company. Because I didn’t have to do sh*t. If anything, I was bending over backwards. So that’s it. It’s not even controversial. I’m just telling you [how it is.]”

“I will say this, & I hate to say… I don’t think I’ve ever said anything remotely negative about AEW, But I will say this. As an observer, it seems like I spent 8 years on the Indies, did a couple years in developmental, did 8 years in WWE. I have never seen so much bullsh*t drama in one place in my entire f*cking life.”

(h/t to SEScoops and WrestlePurists for the transcription)