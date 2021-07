During his time away from AEW in the summer of 2021, Jon Moxley attended a signing for Tristar Sports Memorabilia in Las Vegas. A video was captured of Moxley lifting his hat and revealing that his head was shaved:

Jon Moxley is bald i REPEAT Jon Moxley is bald 😐 pic.twitter.com/ZJNQUICWCj — Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) July 4, 2021