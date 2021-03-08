Jon Moxley Comments On Botched Explosion At AEW Revolution

Following the botched “explosion” during the main event at AEW Revolution, which was supposed to have been much more dramatic than what we all saw on Sunday night, Jon Moxley grabbed a microphone following the show and immediately commented about the anticlimactic ending. He said.

“We can agree on one thing. Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a b*tch, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s**t!”

If anything, Moxley’s comments sent the fans home a little happier. You can check out Moxley’s post-show promo below:

The rest of it. pic.twitter.com/MZcC3KZSpA — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) March 8, 2021