Jon Moxley Comments On Not Liking To Take Time Off From AEW

Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview promoting all things AEW.

During the discussion, the longtime All Elite Wrestling star spoke about not taking time off from the promotion, as well as how pro wrestling still feeds his soul.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the reason why he doesn’t like to take time off from AEW: “If I were smart, I would try to get the most amount of money for the least amount of work possible, but believe it or not, in professional wrestling, I used to do it on purpose and for free, and still do because I enjoy it. It’s recreation for me as much as anything else. What else are you going to do with your time? It’s the coolest job in the world.”

On how pro-wrestling still feeds his soul: “Some people like to go golfing. I like to step into a cage and attack people with weapons and stab people with sharp things. There is really no other level of adrenaline you can reach at a certain point when you’ve been doing this as long as I have. I need it for my soul to get out there and get loose and get a good sweat on. Get a little blood coming from my eyebrow, it’s relaxing to me. I enjoy pro wrestling.”

Check out the complete Jon Moxley interview by visiting WinGam.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.