Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Young’s Future In Wrestling, AEW Debut?, More

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jon Moxley commented on Renee Young’s future in the wrestling business, if he could see her in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below.

On Renee Young’s WWE departure and if he could see her in AEW: “Anything could happen really. Yeah, I was pretty excited for her … she’s just kind of decompressing right now. She just came out with me because she’d just came out to Jacksonville. It’s just easier with the PPV and stuff. It’s easier than going back and forth, and back and forth for a couple of weeks with the PPV. So, I just brought my whole situation down here, and the dog and everything. Got a whole spot here by the beach. So, she’s just chilling on a beach, reading a book, relaxing right now. So that’s going to be good for her, [to] kind of have space and figure out where she wants to go next. I was pretty excited for her, just because — you know, it’s funny because time flies by so fast in WWE. I don’t know if it’s because the schedule or just because you’re nonstop going. It feels like it was just yesterday that we just met. And now it’s like, she’s been there for eight years. Time just flies. I think she was just like, ‘It’s time to do something new, try something new.”

On if he expects Young to do more work in wrestling: “I rather let her tell you her story when she decompresses a little bit. But I assume … I expect her to probably always [be involved in wrestling in some way], because she has a strong wrestling-related fanbase, and she has such a strong connection to wrestling. I expect her to probably always have some kind of foot dipped in the water of wrestling, if that makes sense. She has so many other things that she’s good at and into as far as, you know, NHL, and cooking, and fashion, and all of that stuff. So, I actually expect her to probably end up–to be honest with you her agent called and was like, ‘My phone will not stop ringing.’ She’s already got people willing to give her keys to the castle. But I don’t even know if she’s been doing any of that, I mean she just might do her own thing, and create her own thing. I don’t care what she wants to do. She can go back to school and be a veterinarian for all I care, as long as she’s happy. So, I’m pretty excited for her.”

(h/t – 411mania)