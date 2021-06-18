Jon Moxley Comments On Why WWE Promos “F***ing Suck”

During a recent edition of the Oral Sessions podcast, Jon Moxley talked about his new book and the decision-making process about what material to include:

“As far as what to put in and what not, it’s kinda like a wrestling match or like a promo. That’s why WWE promos f***ing suck because they jam 5,000 f***ing words in there that aren’t necessary. Say what you want to say, mean what you want to say, get your point across. ‘I’m gonna beat your a** on Saturday night because I don’t like you.’ Boom, done.”

“And sometimes in a match, it’s like okay, we planned out all these f***ing spots but really, what is the story? What are we trying to get (across)? You’re the good guy, I’m the bad guy, you’re big, you’re small, you’re tall, you’re short – whatever the contrast of styles or the story we’re telling. Why do we have all (this)? Sometimes, you just look at it and go ‘We don’t need all that extra s**t.’”