Jon Moxley Confirmed For DEFY Wrestling for Anniversary Show

Jon Moxley is making a comeback to DEFY Wrestling.
On Saturday, February 11 from Washington Hall in Seattle, WA, the top indie promotion will celebrate their 6th anniversary with the DEFY Year 6 event.
There’s no word yet on who Moxley will face. His most recent DEFY appearance was on April 30 at Wild Ones, where he defeated Tom Lawlor.
Tickets for DEFY Year 6 go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m., but the Patreon pre-sale begins Thursday at 1 p.m. The tweet below contains more information.
[ BREAKING ]
The return of MOX!!
It's the can't-miss spectacle each year –
the ANNIVERSARY SHOW!
DEFY YEAR6 | SAT 2.11.23 | WA HALL | 16+
TICKETS ARE ON SALE THIS WEEK!!
General On-sale: FRI 12.16 at 10am
Patreon Pre-sale: THR 12.15 at 1pm
🎟️https://t.co/DFWDGP0JAR pic.twitter.com/3ttZ8QA8W1
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) December 13, 2022