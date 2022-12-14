Jon Moxley Confirmed For DEFY Wrestling for Anniversary Show

Jon Moxley is making a comeback to DEFY Wrestling.

On Saturday, February 11 from Washington Hall in Seattle, WA, the top indie promotion will celebrate their 6th anniversary with the DEFY Year 6 event.

There’s no word yet on who Moxley will face. His most recent DEFY appearance was on April 30 at Wild Ones, where he defeated Tom Lawlor.

Tickets for DEFY Year 6 go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m., but the Patreon pre-sale begins Thursday at 1 p.m. The tweet below contains more information.