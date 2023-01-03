Jon Moxley Confirmed for the First AEW Dynamite of 2023

Jon Moxley is confirmed for the first AEW Dynamite of 2023.

Moxley will speak during Wednesday’s Dynamite from Seattle.

“This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!,” the announcement said.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Moxley and Adam Page have been feuding for several weeks, which prompted Moxley to appear on last week’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage to challenge Page to the January 11 Dynamite from Los Angeles. Moxley mocked Page for being unable to get medical clearance to compete, and stated that if Hangman can get medical clearance, he will be ready to fight in Los Angeles. Later, AEW announced that a medical update on Page would be provided during this week’s Dynamite, and they have now announced that Moxley will address the crowd on the same night.

The January 4th Dynamite will usher in a new look for AEW’s flagship show. You can get a sneak peek at the Dynamite changes by clicking here.

The following is the updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena:

* AEW investigates possible partners for Saraya against Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter on the January 11 Dynamite

* An update on Adam Page will be provided as he looks to get cleared for a January 11 Dynamite match against Jon Moxley

* Jon Moxley will speak

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

* AEW World Champion MJF is “contractually obligated” to make an appearance

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin