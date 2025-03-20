Jon Moxley Drove 11 Hours Through Blizzard To Make AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Omaha faced serious weather challenges, with a blizzard impacting travel plans for several talent. Despite the difficult conditions, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made sure he was there to defend his title against Cope in a brutal street fight.

According to Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez, Moxley went to great lengths to ensure his appearance, reportedly driving nearly 11 hours to make it to the show after being unable to fly due to the storm.

“There were several individuals that were supposed to fly in and they couldn’t, so they drove in. I believe Jon Moxley’s one of the people that drove like 11 hours to get to the building because they couldn’t fly in,” Alvarez stated.

Despite the grueling journey, Moxley successfully retained his title in a violent contest. Now, he prepares to put the AEW World Championship on the line once again, this time against Swerve Strickland on next week’s Dynamite.