Jon Moxley Fires Back At Those Who Publicly Criticize The Young Bucks

Jon Moxley commented on the Blackpool Combat Club’s feud with The Elite and said the following about The Young Bucks during an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, The Sessions.

He said, “I have a lot of respect for The Young Bucks or the Elite guys. The Young Bucks for example, they didn’t follow anybody’s path. They created, they forged their own path, did things their way. A lot of people don’t like the Young Bucks for one reason or another, don’t like Kenny [Omega] or whatever. They find all kinds of problems with them because the way they do things isn’t the set pattern that they think it is, or whatever. A bunch of people just love to hate the Young Bucks because they hate themselves, I guess. These old timers and stuff. They like to give the Young Bucks sh*t and call them spot monkeys and superkicks and this and that. They hate the Young Bucks because that’s their own issue, their own insecurities.”

“The BCC, we are not that. That is not our problem with The Young Bucks or The Elite. We have a deep respect for what they have done in the ring. At some level, even a kinship with the Elite, for the way they have forged their own path. [I] don’t give a f*ck what anybody else thinks. Because believe me, I give absolutely zero f*cks about anything right now. So just remember that if any beef over the coming weeks on Dynamites or Rampages does escalate between the BCC and the Young Bucks and Kenny, we’re not old guys with a podcast.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to SEScoops.com for the transcription)