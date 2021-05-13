Jon Moxley Gets New Entrance Music On This Week’s Edition Of AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley had new entrance music for his match against Yugi Nagata. Moxley came out to the 1960’s song “Wild Thing” and it’s believed that Moxley was paying tribute to Atsushi Onita who used a cover version of the song. Moxley ended up defeating Nagata to retain the IWGP United States title.

