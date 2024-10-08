Jon Moxley Granted Trademark For “Switchblade Conspiracy” Tag Team Name

“Gimmick Attorney” Michael Dockins took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that top AEW star Jon Moxley has been granted the trademark for the “Switchblade Conspiracy” tag team name.

Moxley filed the trademark application back in August of 2021, but it was not officially registered until March of this year. Moxley and TNA star Sami Callihan used the tag team name during their run together on the independent scene.