Jon Moxley, “Hangman” Adam Page Segments Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite In Toronto

You can officially pencil in some new segments for tonight’s first-ever international episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c, the promotion announced via their official social media outlets and channels that there will be two new promo segments joining the already stacked lineup.

Just a little over an hour before the AEW Dynamite debut in Canada at the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, the company announced a promo segment featuring AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Additionally, it was announced that Moxley’s next title challenger, former title-holder “Hangman” Adam Page will also sound off in a promo segment ahead of their upcoming clash for the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling.

