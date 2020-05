AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley has suffered a bruised tailbone. The specifics on when or how Moxley suffered the injury have not revealed. Jon posted about the injury on his Twitter account, which prompted a reply from his wife and WWE analyst, Renee Young. For what it’s worth, Moxley should not miss any in-ring time.

I’ll prepare the ice and donut to sit on. pic.twitter.com/N6vNkqPEzY — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 30, 2020