Jon Moxley Looks Forward To Giving Back At This Point In His Career

Jon Moxley recently spoke with Tony Pike and Rick Ucchino on Cincy 360 for an interview promoting tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, OH.

During the discussion, the AEW star claimed the past three years have been the best of his career and spoke about how he is now ready to give back to the sport.

On the last three years being the best of his career: “It’s really cool to be on the ground floor and I guess I bet on myself to a degree, that’s a good way to put it, when I left WWE. The last three years have been the best three years of my career, for sure. A lot of that mindset is like…I don’t know if selfish is the right word, but self-interested. Where am I going to have the best matches? Where can I do this, that, and the other?”

On how he hopes to give back to wrestling over the next five years: “Now, looking forward to the next five years, I think a lot of that has shifted to, how can I give back to wrestling? How can I perpetuate wrestling going forward? Wrestling gave me everything I have in life. I would be, the cliche is ‘You’d be dead or in jail,’ I can’t think of another way to put it. I would have nothing without wrestling. It’s the thing that brought me life and gave me purpose and is a thing that’s mine. It brought me everything I have in life from my wife to my family to my house, my truck, my friends, my life experiences.”

On how pro-wrestling is his entire life: “It’s my entire life. If there are other people out there who come from where I come from or the place I come from, it could be the same thing for them. Even just being a fan or being inspired by some wrestlers or even if I can just perpetuate the joy of the inspiration that wrestling provides or perpetuate everything wrestling has given to me and pay it forward and back to the universe, it’ll come back to me in spades. I’ve had plenty of success, and I want to continue having that success, I’m not nearly done, but I’m already looking forward to the future of giving back over the next however many years. Being in AEW is the perfect place to do that.”

