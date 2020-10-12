Jon Moxley Makes Bloodsport Debut and Cuts Promo (Video)

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley appeared at the Bloodsport event on Sunday, October 11th in Indianapolis, Indiana. Moxley was originally scheduled to debut with Bloodsport back in 2019 but had to pull from the show due to an elbow infection. Moxley was then scheduled for a Bloodsport appearance during Wrestlemania 36 weekend which was canceled due to Covid-19.

Moxley defeated Chris Dickinson in the main event and then cut a promo about Covid-19 safety after the match.

"Please wear masks, social distancing, wash your hands, don't shake no hands. We need independent wrestling, it's the lifeblood of this sport." – Jon Moxley#Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/gE6jclJhEn — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 12, 2020