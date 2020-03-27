Jon Moxley Makes Cameo During WWE Backstage Stream

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a brief surprise appearance on tonight’s special “Watch With” online stream for FS1’s WWE Backstage show.

The stream featured Xavier Woods with Backstage co-hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. As seen in the video below, Moxley interrupted a shot of wife Renee, with their dog, as the group was discussing Monday’s RAW.

Booker and Woods both laughed out loud at the “cameo!” by the former Dean Ambrose, as did Renee.

“Cameo! Cameo! That’s what this show’s all about,” Booker said. Woods added, “That’s live TV baby!”