Jon Moxley Match Announced for NJPW Music City Mayhem Event

Jon Moxley, the interim AEW World Champion, has been announced for the NJPW Music City Mayhem event that will take place throughout Starrcast V weekend.

Moxley vs. El Desperado in a No DQ Match for Music City Mayhem has been announced by NJPW. This will be the main event of the show.

Desperado issued a challenge following a New Japan Road event in Tokyo last week, which you can see below, leading to Moxley vs. Desperado. Moxley agreed to the match on the condition that this is a No DQ match.

They wrote, “After El Desperado was part of Suzuki-Gun’s partnership with the Jericho Appreciation Society at Forbidden Door, the masked rudo wants another taste of a mutual enemy of both Minoru Suzuki and Chris Jericho- and someone who just so happens to be the Interim AEW World Champion. Desperado issued a challenge to Jon Moxley backstage at Korakuen Hall last week, and the Death Rider has accepted, but under the condition that this is a no disqualification match.”

This will be Moxley’s first NJPW match since working the Fatal 4 Way for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Capital Collision on May 14, besides the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door main event. Juice Robinson defeated Moxley, previous champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, and reigning champion Will Ospreay to win the match and the title. Moxley defeated Ospreay in his final NJPW singles contest on April 16 at Windy City Riot.

On Saturday, July 30 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee, NJPW Music City Mayhem is scheduled. At 3 PM ET, the event will air live on FITE TV.

As of this writing, no other matches for Music City Mayhem have been revealed, although Kushida and Hiromu Takahashi are advertised.