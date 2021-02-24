Jon Moxley Names A WWE Superstar That He’d Like To See Join AEW

During an interview with ITRWrestling.com, Jon Moxley commented on wanting to see WWE legend Christian join AEW:

“I’ll tell you, a guy I’d like to see here is Christian. I don’t know if that was a one-off for him in the Royal Rumble but he looked frigging good to me, looked like he was in great shape, he looked sharp, man. I tell you, he’s one of the guys that’s – the wrestlers know it more so than anybody – Christian is so good. Like, his brain and his execution, and his mind for wrestling is just like next-level.”

“The people who work with him know, in the industry, you know, his respect level is huge, the things that he could do with the wrestlers in AEW and all the creative kind of freedom, but, you know, taking things but there’s no hindrance on anything creatively here, obviously, we’re having a frigging Exploding Death Match, so the things Christian could do at AEW, I would be extremely excited to see that. That would be that would be my number one dream guy.”