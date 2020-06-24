Jon Moxley Not Appearing On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tony Khan announced on social media that QT Marshall will not be appearing on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite due to Covid-19 concerns.
Khan later announced that Jon Moxley will also not be appearing on the show:
Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020