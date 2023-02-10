Jon Moxley on Using the Song Wild Thing in AEW: “None of That Was My Idea”

Jon Moxley discussed using the song Wild Thing as his entrance music in AEW during an appearance on The Justin Kinner Show.

He said, “None of that was my idea. A guy named Atsushi Onita, who’s a legendary death match Japanese wrestler, a lot of people compare me to him, he stole that from ‘Major League’ in the 90s, and he made it his, and he was known for it. Somehow it became my music, but I didn’t know until I was coming out. Tony Khan decided it would be cool. But I had imposter syndrome with it at first. Like ‘Oh, this is not mine. This is Charlie Sheen’s music and Onita’s music.’ I felt weird about it. But the fans liked it. So I tried it on for awhile … Once I got used to it, after the pandemic ended and we started getting whole crowds again of arenas going nuts, fans got into it. Ultimately, it’s all about the fans. If the fans like it, I like it. I started getting used to it, and now it feels like my song. I’ve appropriated it for myself.”

You can listen to the complete show below: